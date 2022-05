BURLEY — The Lion’s Community Patriotic Program is seeking singers for its choir. This years program will be held on Sunday, July 3 at the KFAC.

The Community Choir practice began on May 15. You are still welcome to join. Practices will be held at 6:30 p.m., each Sunday at the Burley Jr. High choir room until the performance. Anyone 14 years and older is welcome to join.