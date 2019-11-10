BURLEY — The Burley Area Merchant’s Association (BAMA) will continue the tradition of its Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on December 2.
Santa will arrive by fire truck escorted by a lighted parade.
The parade will begin at Dworshack Elementary School, 102 E. 19th Street, and proceed down Overland Ave. to Centennial Park.
You have free articles remaining.
At the park there will be entertainment, donuts, hot chocolate, carols and a live nativity. Santa will then proceed with the turning on of the lights.
BAMA is still looking for more parade entries. Families, churches, youth groups, ATV groups and businesses are all encouraged to enter.
For more info please call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.