BURLEY — The Burley Area Merchant’s Association (BAMA) will continue the tradition of its Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on December 2.

Santa will arrive by fire truck escorted by a lighted parade.

The parade will begin at Dworshack Elementary School, 102 E. 19th Street, and proceed down Overland Ave. to Centennial Park.

At the park there will be entertainment, donuts, hot chocolate, carols and a live nativity. Santa will then proceed with the turning on of the lights.

BAMA is still looking for more parade entries. Families, churches, youth groups, ATV groups and businesses are all encouraged to enter.

For more info please call Sonya at 208-670-2408.

