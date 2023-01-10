Letter: A farewell to Gene Snapp former Minidoka school superintendent

I was very saddened to hear of the recent passing of Gene Snapp, former Superintendent of Schools at Minidoka County Public Schools. As time passes, people in our lives go to a better place but their memories stay a lifetime.

As a 29-year old educator back in 1988, Gene Snapp gave an inexperienced prospective administrator a chance to become asst. principal at Minico High School. I had applied from Montana and really never set foot in Idaho my entire life. When I first met Gene he was not like the other Superintendents that I had encountered during my brief seven year career as a teacher and coach. Gene was gentle, caring, and interested in his employees (in my case a perspective employee). I interviewed with then Principal Steve Hubsmith (who continues to be a great friend of mine) and then was sent to the District Office to interview with Gene. My wife, Carolyn accompanied me and we were both taken back by Gene’s kindness, friendliness, and interest in both of us, as people.

When Carolyn and I entered his office, he began by asking my wife what she did for a living and when she explained that she was an elementary teacher, he smiled and said, “How about if you and I take a ride out to Acequia Elementary School?” As I sat there waiting for my interview with Gene, he called his secretary and told her to prepare a contact for me as the new asst. principal at Minico High School. When I later asked him about the fact that he did not interview me in his office, he simply smiled and said, “I already know enough about you to feel comfortable in offering you the job.” He then had me wait to sign the contract being prepared and took Carolyn out to Acequia Elementary School. Approximately 30 minutes later he returned with my wife and asked his secretary to prepare a contact for her as well!

We were both astonished as this was a ‘unique’ hiring process even for back in the late 1980’s. We were ecstatic to both have jobs as that was not what we expected when we drove to Rupert, Idaho for my interview. What I realized in later years was that Gene Snapp was “ahead of his time” as a school superintendent. He knew people and knew what he believed to be best for his school district.

Because of my mother’s illness battling cancer back in Montana, I left Minico High School after just three years, something that still saddens me to this day. Working for a man like Gene Snapp (and Steve Hubsmith) were possibly the best three years in my 42 year career in the field of education. I later went on to become a successful Athletic Director, Principal, Superintendent, and then back to the classroom before announcing my retirement at the end of this 2022-23 school year.

There is no possible way I would have been as successful in the field of education without the leadership and example set by Mr. Gene Snapp. His leadership style was professional and caring and many times I found myself thinking of Gene when making important decisions during my career, asking myself, “What would Mr. Snapp do? What would Mr. Snapp say?”

Although many miles apart, we continued to communicate over the past many years and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to set down and visit with he and his wonderful wife Ardena last summer. Little did I know it would be our last conversation.

I mourn the loss of my friend Gene Snapp, but I know he lived a long, prosperous life, raising a wonderful family, and helping countless people like myself, both in and out of the field of education. The Good Lord has taken a real champion and heaven will benefit from his being there.

My best to Ardena and the rest of the Snapp family. If the Good Lord would have ever thought of letting a person “live forever” I am confident Gene Snapp would have been on his list for consideration.

I will never forget you or the kindness you showered me with during the infant stages of my administrative career at Minico High School.

God Bless Gene Snapp.

Randy Durr

Worland High School, Worland, Wyoming