Elisabeth Lehr, O.D of Rupert attended Academy 2019 Orlando and 3rd World Congress of Optometry on October 23-27 in Orlando, Florida. The event was the 98th annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry.
Highlights of the meeting included nearly 450 hours of continuing education courses, scientific presentations and an exhibit hall with more than 175 companies exhibiting. More than 8,000 optometrists, vision care professionals, vision scientists and optometry students from around the world attended this prestigious meeting.
At this year’s meeting, Lehr was awarded Fellowship in the American Academy of Optometry. Professionals who become Fellows of the Academy must complete a rigorous candidacy process. Candidates submit extensive written work and must also pass an oral examination. A panel of leading optometrists and vision scientists must approve both the written work and oral examination. Fewer than 10 percent of practicing optometrists are Fellows of the Academy.
