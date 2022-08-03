RUPERT — Nico Garcia will again be participating in the Kings Run Domestic Violence Fundraiser again.

The fundraiser will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 10. Garcia will start the run at Autozone in Rupert and finish at the Old Kings in Burley.

“I originally wasn’t going to do it because of the passing of my brother in April,” Garcia said. “But I know he wouldn’t want me to quit. So here I am.”

Donations can be dropped off at Skaggs furniture in Burley or to Audrey at Crossroad Harbor in Rupert.

“I don’t know how much I will raise this year,” Garcia said. “But as long as I can instill the lesson to my son that you have to stand up for what is right even if you stand alone, then I have met my goal.”

Garcia can be contacted at either 208-647-9506 or 208-878-5100 and Audrey can be contacted at 208-430-4357.