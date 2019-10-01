RUPERT — A man received a suspended prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to enticing a child over the internet.
Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody sentenced Daniel Lynn Seal to six years in prison with three years fixed before suspending the sentence and placing him on four years of probation.
Seal was charged in November with felony enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device.
You have free articles remaining.
Rupert police said Seal responded online to an undercover police officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The officer said Seal sent explicit photos of himself to the officer and said he wanted to have sex with the girl. He set up a meeting with the girl at the Wayside Cafe, but was met by police instead.
The judge ordered Seal to pay all court costs and $100 in restitution for a DNA sample. He will also have to provide a thumbprint and register as a sex offender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The sentence (suspended) is in line with what we see regularly in 5th Judicial District.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.