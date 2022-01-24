Jimmy Emmons and David Little to present at upcoming soil health workshop

The upcoming Soil Health Workshop in Burley, will spotlight two keynote speakers; Jimmy Emmons and David Little. Both presenters are experienced speakers in the field of soil health and agronomy. Keynote addresses will include “A System’s Approach to Soil Health” and “The Search for Balance”. In breakout sessions, these speakers will address “Grazing Cover Crops for Profit”, “Results Start in the Roots”, “Do Cover Crops Use Too Much Water?”, and “Soil Basics 101 – The Five Principles of Soil Health.

Jimmy Emmons is an international leader in the soil health movement. Jimmy served as the regional coordinator for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Program. He recently joined the Oklahoma Conservation Commission as its Soil Health Mentoring Coordinator. Jimmy and his wife Ginger, manage 2,000 cropland acres and 5,000 rangeland acres with regenerative agriculture techniques in Dewey County, Oklahoma. Their annual rainfall is 20 inches give or take, Jimmy says. They received Oklahoma’s first Leopold Conservation Award in 2017.

David Little has a passion for natural and sustainable crop production which started when he was a young boy working at a local dairy and on his grandfather’s dry farm in southern Idaho. With a bachelor’s degree in environmental soil & water science from Utah State University and over 25 years of diverse farming and agronomy experience across 18 states and seven countries, David comes to us with experience in Cover Crops, Soil Health, Crop Production, Precision Irrigation, Bioremediation, Organic Farming, Naturally Balanced Soil Amendments and more. Now as owner & agronomist of Sustainable Earth Paradigm, he strives to develop naturally balanced products and solutions for a sustainable earth and he strives to empower people to implement them.

Jimmy Emmons and David Little will speak at the Soil Health Workshop & luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Burley. The workshop will also spotlight local farmers and experts on related topics. Other break-out session topics will include: “Our Quest To Improve Soil Health with Cover Crop Seed Ideas for Southern Idaho,” “Does Soil Health Pay in the Short Term?,” “A Virtual Tour of the Periodic Table and How Producers are Using the Periodic Table to Address the 5 Principles of Soil Health” and one rancher’s perspective on “How to Fail at Everything I Try”.

The workshop is offered free of charge by the Cassia and Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation Districts to help educate and offer experienced perspectives to landowners. You can register for the workshop or get further information by calling our office in Burley at 208-572-3375 or send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com. You can also register online at minicassiaswcd.com.

