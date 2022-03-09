How to stop the wind

“Will the wind ever stop blowing?” That’s a question you hear all the time when you live in Southern Idaho. On any windy day, you can look across the valley and the sky is brown. That’s because the air is full of soil that has been lifted by the wind and carried aloft.

One danger created by airborne soil is the reduced visibility for drivers on roadways. Soil & Water Conservation Districts consider wind erosion one of their highest priority areas of concern.

East Cassia, West Cassia, and Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation Districts, located in the Mini-Cassia of Southern Idaho, are focusing on two possible solutions to the wind erosion problem: Cover crops and windbreaks.

Cover crops: When you plant cover crops, you keep a living root in the soil which provides many benefits including improved soil health, reduction of pesticide and herbicide use, reduction of fuel/tractor costs, increased water holding capacity in the soil and livestock grazing possibilities. Cover crops also help to keep the soil on the ground and drastically reduces wind erosion. For soil health videos and information on direct seed drills for planting cover crops, go to minicassiaswcd.com.

Windbreaks: Planting a windbreak is an excellent way to reduce wind erosion. You can plant windbreaks around your home, along roadways or near livestock feeding areas. Windbreaks can make a big difference in reducing wind velocity, and blowing snow and dirt. They can reduce wind chill in the winter or provide shade in the summer. A windbreak properly placed near a roadway reduces the need for plowing snow and increases visibility. Planting trees increases property value, works well as a sound barrier and will provide wildlife habitat. These windbreaks or living snow fences can also increase property value.

A seedling tree sale is provided each year by our Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Tree orders are taken between February and April. The bare root seedling trees arrive mid-late April. Place your order early. Consider location, irrigation and protection for your seedlings. Bare root seedlings have an excellent survival rate. Special orders can also usually be accepted.

Information on the seedling tree sale as well as other conservation efforts can be found online at minicassiaswcd.com or from either of the Soil District offices by calling 208-572-3375 (Burley) or 208-436-4202 (Rupert).

