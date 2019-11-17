BURLEY — Century Cinemas will host a holiday movie at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Century Stadium 5, 464 East 5th Street N, Burley.
There are two movies to choose from: Abominable (PG) or Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13). Admission is two cans of food, which will go to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. Concession proceeds will go to Kid’s Chest, Coats for Kids, to provide new coats, hats, school supplies, etc., to needy children in Mini-Cassia.
Through the efforts of Century Cinemas owner Bob Harris and his staff, which donate their time, the holiday movie project has donated over $25,000 over the past 20 years and collects 6,000-8,000 cans of food each year for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council.
