Socks for children

Pictured with the First American Title sock donation is Dr. Ken Cox and Sylvia Lujan, Minidoka County schools, Kim Bedke, Cassia County schools; and Stephanie Jensen, Kambree Watson, Kortney Ward, Mary Withrow and Terri McBride from First American Title Co.

 COURTESY PHOTO

First American Title Company’s Burley office recently held its annual Socktober event. Employees outdid last year’s effort, collecting 1,834 pairs of socks to be distributed to local schools for children of all ages to keep their toes warm and dry this winter. Organizers issued a big thank you to the community for the outpouring of love and warm socks for kids. Mountain View Elementary had a competition to collect socks, Minidoka Memorial Hospital and the Hampton Inn collected many socks and the local Realtors and lenders also contributed toward the effort.

