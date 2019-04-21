RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fairboard is seeking artwork for the 2019 fair book cover. The theme is “Making Tracks to the Minidoka County Fair.” The contest is open to every one of all ages. Submission deadline is May 8.
The Minidoka County Fair will be July 29-Aug. 3, 2019.
Rules:
- Artwork must be done on white paper with black ink. Any design not done in black ink will not be judged. Computer designs will be accepted, but must show originality.
- Design must be done portrait or vertical.
- Whole design cannot measure more than 7” wide and 9 ½” lengthwise.
- Design must include “Minidoka County Fair”, fair date (July 29- August 3, 2019), theme “MAKING TRACKS TO THE MINIDOKA COUNTY FAIR” and should be neatly signed at the bottom in very small letters.
- On a separate piece of paper list your name, address, phone#, and age.
The grand prize will be $25 and the artwork will be printed on the front cover of the fair book. There will be two $10 prizes for the two runner-ups.
Bring entries to either the Minidoka County Extension Office or the Fair Board Office (both offices are at 85 East Baseline) or mail to the Fairboard at PO Box 151, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
