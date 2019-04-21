BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering enhanced concealed weapons courses.
Two separate sessions, one on May 11 and July 20, are available. They will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Instructor will be Deputy Tony Bernad. Fee is $79.
Students will learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities people have when carrying a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho.
Students will be provided with a certificate of completion and all the forms they need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. Students must furnish their own handgun that is in compliance with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction will take place at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 129 East 14th Street in Burley. Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (participants will need to arrange their own transportation). Participants must be age 21 or older. You may go online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
