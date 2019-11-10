RUPERT — East Minico Middle School eighth-grader Roy Hutchings placed 1st in the state for his essay composition in the Farm Bureau Insurance Salute to Veteran’s contest and has been awarded $500.
Conducted statewide, this Farm Bureau sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme.
You have free articles remaining.
The purpose of the contest is to foster youth patriotism, civic understanding and to provide an opportunity for students to reflect on our nation’s republic ideals.
This year’s essay was “What does their service mean to you?”. Hutching’s essay spoke to the gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that America affords all of us. Roy received the award at the Salute to Veteran’s banquet on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.