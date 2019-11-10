BURLEY — Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and the national non-profit KaBOOM! awarded Dworshak Elementary PTO a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant that will be used to replace an old, worn out play set and swings at the playground of Dworshak Elementary.
The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by KDP to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority.
“The Dworshak PTO has been working tirelessly to make this school and playground safe, inviting and an exciting place to be. Being awarded this grant sends us leaps and bounds in the right direction for change in our school.” said Jamie Brower, Dworshak PTO treasurer.
She along with Nichole Searle, Dworshak PTO president, are the KaBOOM! grantee co-chairs.
Dworshak Elementary’s main playground equipment has become unsafe for students and community member to utilize. With the KaBOOM! grant and the fundraising efforts of Dworshak PTO, the swing set and the main play set will be replaced within the 2019-2020 school year.
KDP has committed $38.5 million to Let’s Play through 2019, impacting youth-serving organizations across the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Visit Let’s Play at www.LetsPlay.com to join the conversation and learn how to apply for the various available grants to make communities more active and playful.
