Drink water to avoid dehydration

Failing to drink enough water can lead to dehydration, a condition in which the body does not have enough water to carry on normal functions. Symptoms include: excessive thirst, fatigue, muscle weakness and cramps, headache, dizziness and lightheadedness, labored breathing, increased body temperature, dry mouth, dry lips and skin, nausea, no urination or a small amount of dark yellow urine, and constipation. Dehydration that results in losing more than 10% of your body weight causes extreme weakness and potential heat stroke, and a 20% loss of your body weight is life-threatening.