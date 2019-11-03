BURLEY — A Magic Valley Transition Team’s Disability Mentoring Day 2019 will be held at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 6. The events are open to all area junior and senior high school students with a disability.
The Magic Valley Transition Team has worked to create a day where youth will experience business and employment-related speakers and networking. Last year’s Magic Valley event included 80 students from 12 different high schools accompanied by 25 educators and 15 Magic Valley Team members.
The Disability Mentoring Day will host students for Reality Town, a career/financial simulation, followed by a local business presentation and an interactive Human Resources panel.
The Magic Valley Transition Team is made up of volunteer stakeholders in education and human service who live and work in our Magic Valley, for profit and non-profit, government and the private sector. The team’s goal is to align transition services and supports with Magic Valley youth who have a disability and their families.
As young adults leaving high school and transitioning into the next chapter of their lives, our youth leave a familiar setting into new experiences where others often will not see past the disability to the capacity of the individual. The Magic Valley Transition Team is working together through activities like this community event to both pose and answer the questions that will connect our youth with the opportunities and engagement needed as they design and move toward their career dreams.
A similar event was held Oct. 16 in Twin Falls.
