RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library:
Mystery: “To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith. Precious Ramotswe takes on a case for a childhood acquaintance and finds that family relationships are always a tricky proposition-even for Botswana’s premier female detective.
Fiction: “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford. Virgil Flowers will have to watch his back-and his mouth-as he investigates a college culture war turned deadly.
Mystery: “Strangers at the Gate” by Catriona McPherson. They know the truth. They’re coming for you.
Fiction: “Meant to be Yours” by Susan Mallery
Fiction: “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson
You have free articles remaining.
Fiction: “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel
Fiction: “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris
Mystery: “Dachshund Through the Snow” by David Rosenfelt
Mystery: “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly
Fiction: “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.