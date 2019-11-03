{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library:

Mystery: “To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith. Precious Ramotswe takes on a case for a childhood acquaintance and finds that family relationships are always a tricky proposition-even for Botswana’s premier female detective.

Fiction: “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford. Virgil Flowers will have to watch his back-and his mouth-as he investigates a college culture war turned deadly.

Mystery: “Strangers at the Gate” by Catriona McPherson. They know the truth. They’re coming for you.

Fiction: “Meant to be Yours” by Susan Mallery

Fiction: “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson

Fiction: “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel

Fiction: “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris

Mystery: “Dachshund Through the Snow” by David Rosenfelt

Mystery: “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly

Fiction: “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille

