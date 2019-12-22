RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street in Rupert.
Fiction: “Seconds to Live” by Susan Sleeman. The seconds are ticking down before someone dies.
Fiction: “Spy” by Danielle Steel. A young woman is caught up in a dangerous double life on behalf of her country during World War II.
Fiction: “Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble. Strands of Harper Taylor’s childhood are resurfacing-but will the truth save her…or pull her under?
Fiction: “Chasing Dreams” by Deborah Raney
Fiction: “Fatal Strike” by Diann Mills
You have free articles remaining.
Fiction: “The Major’s Daughter” by Regina Jennings
Fiction: “Memories of Glass” by Melanie Dobson
Fiction: “Someone to Remember” by Mary Balogh
Fiction: “The Bridge to Belle Island” by Julie Klassen
Mystery: “Echoes Among the Stones” by Jaime Jo Wright
Fiction: “The Yellow Lantern” by Angie Dicken
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.