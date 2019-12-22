{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street in Rupert.

Fiction: “Seconds to Live” by Susan Sleeman. The seconds are ticking down before someone dies.

Fiction: “Spy” by Danielle Steel. A young woman is caught up in a dangerous double life on behalf of her country during World War II.

Fiction: “Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble. Strands of Harper Taylor’s childhood are resurfacing-but will the truth save her…or pull her under?

Fiction: “Chasing Dreams” by Deborah Raney

Fiction: “Fatal Strike” by Diann Mills

Fiction: “The Major’s Daughter” by Regina Jennings

Fiction: “Memories of Glass” by Melanie Dobson

Fiction: “Someone to Remember” by Mary Balogh

Fiction: “The Bridge to Belle Island” by Julie Klassen

Mystery: “Echoes Among the Stones” by Jaime Jo Wright

Fiction: “The Yellow Lantern” by Angie Dicken

