RUPERT — New items to arrive at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street in Rupert:

Mystery: “Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes” by Ace Atkins. Spenser heads to the city of angels to meet old friends and new enemies in a baffling missing person case that might shake tinsel-town to its core.

Fiction: “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron. U.S. President Jack Ryan has face many challenges, but none have been as personal as this, and never has he been this helpless in the face of evil.

Fiction: “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci. FBI Agent Atlee Pine returns to her Georgia hometown to reopen the investigation into her twin sister’s abduction, only to encounter a serial killer beginning a reign of terror.

Fiction: “Final Option” by Clive Cussler

Mystery: “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark

Fiction: “Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans

Mystery: “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich

LP-Fiction: “Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble

LP-Western: “The Lily of the West” by Kathleen Morris

LP-Western: “The Sharpshooter Brimstone” by Tobias Cole

