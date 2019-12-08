RUPERT — New items to arrive at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street in Rupert:
Mystery: “Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes” by Ace Atkins. Spenser heads to the city of angels to meet old friends and new enemies in a baffling missing person case that might shake tinsel-town to its core.
Fiction: “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron. U.S. President Jack Ryan has face many challenges, but none have been as personal as this, and never has he been this helpless in the face of evil.
Fiction: “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci. FBI Agent Atlee Pine returns to her Georgia hometown to reopen the investigation into her twin sister’s abduction, only to encounter a serial killer beginning a reign of terror.
Fiction: “Final Option” by Clive Cussler
Mystery: “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark
You have free articles remaining.
Fiction: “Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans
Mystery: “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich
LP-Fiction: “Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble
LP-Western: “The Lily of the West” by Kathleen Morris
LP-Western: “The Sharpshooter Brimstone” by Tobias Cole
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.