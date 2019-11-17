RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Mystery: “Deadly Deceit” by Natalie Walters. Welcome back to Walton, Georgia, where everyone knows your name-but no one knows your secret.
Mystery: “Dark Ambitions” by Irene Hannon. Danger lurks when ambitions turn deadly…
Fiction: “Wyoming Heart” by Diana Palmer. True love is in store for one gruff cowboy.
Fiction: “Blue Moon” by Lee Child
Fiction: “Tate” by Susan May Warren
You have free articles remaining.
Fiction: “Protecting Tanner Hollow” by Lynette Eason
Fiction: “Hope’s Highest Mountain” by Misty M Beller
Fiction: “Stars of Alabama” by Sean Dietrich
Mystery: “Always Look Twice” by Elizabeth Goddard
LP-Fiction: A Song of Joy by Lauraine Snelling
LP-Fiction: “Rival’s Break” by Carla Neggers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.