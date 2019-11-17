{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Mystery: “Deadly Deceit” by Natalie Walters. Welcome back to Walton, Georgia, where everyone knows your name-but no one knows your secret.

Mystery: “Dark Ambitions” by Irene Hannon. Danger lurks when ambitions turn deadly…

Fiction: “Wyoming Heart” by Diana Palmer. True love is in store for one gruff cowboy.

Fiction: “Blue Moon” by Lee Child

Fiction: “Tate” by Susan May Warren

Fiction: “Protecting Tanner Hollow” by Lynette Eason

Fiction: “Hope’s Highest Mountain” by Misty M Beller

Fiction: “Stars of Alabama” by Sean Dietrich

Mystery: “Always Look Twice” by Elizabeth Goddard

LP-Fiction: A Song of Joy by Lauraine Snelling

LP-Fiction: “Rival’s Break” by Carla Neggers

