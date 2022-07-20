D.L. Evans Bank announces new commercial loan officer at Paul branch

PAUL John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Haynes to commercial loan officer at the Paul branch.

Tyler has been with D.L. Evans Bank for three years and in his new position as a commercial loan officer, he will handle commercial and agricultural loan requests and will assist in all steps of the loan process. He has previously been a farmer and Agricultural Field Representative and is the current business owner of Speedcraft Printing and Awards.

Tyler has acquired many certifications including an accounting certification from College of Southern Idaho, a pesticide applicator license from the State of Idaho, and a BSU Leadership Development Program Certificate from Boise State. From the American Bankers Association, he has a banking fundamentals certificate, an analyzing financial statements certificate, and a legal foundations in banking certificate.

He is a member of the Elks Lodge 2106, a chamber ambassador, a coach for Little League sports and is a dance dad. He enjoys spending time with family, playing on the river, golfing, camping, hunting, coaching, and hanging out with friends.

He looks forward to helping his current and new customers. He can be reached at 108 East Ellis Street in Paul or by phone at 208-438-8400.