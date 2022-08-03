D.L. Evans Bank announces new assistant vice president and assistant branch manager for Paul branch

PAUL — John V. Evans Jr., president and chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Shania Shurtz to assistant vice president and assistant branch manager for the Paul branch.

Her new role will include managing resources and staff, developing and attaining sales goals, delivering customer service and growing the location’s revenues while overseeing the performance of other employees who work in their branch.

In addition, Shania will continue to work as a commercial and agricultural loan officer at the branch.

Shania began her career with D.L. Evans Bank in 2011 and has since held several different positions. She obtainer her education from both the College of Southern Idaho and the Boise State University Leadership Development Program before joining the D.L. Evans Bank team.

Shania participates in Relay for Life and is a member of the Kiwanis Club who regularly participates in community service. In her free time, she enjoys coaching numerous sports her kids are involved in.

Shania would like to welcome you to see her at the Paul branch, located at 108 East Ellis Street. She may also be contacted by phone at 208-438-8400.