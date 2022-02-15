Critchfield announces statewide campaign infrastructure with list of 44 county chairs

OAKLEY — Critchfield released her county co-chairs list which covers all 44 Idaho counties. Taking in every county in the state, election chairs will lead local efforts to elect Debbie. As for supporters, some are long time friends and others are new to the effort.

Ada County co-chair, S. Max Brown shared his support by saying, “Idaho needs real solutions for our students. Education shouldn’t be politicized. Improving the systems, instruction and options for our kids requires creativity and collaboration — bringing people together if we want meaningful results. To get it done, experience and credibility are required — Debbie has both.”

Kootenai county co-chair, Casey Morrisoe adds, “I have had the opportunity to interact with Debbie on many occasions in my role as a school board trustee. She has always been accessible and willing to engage to find solutions to improve the educational opportunities and outcomes for Idaho students. Debbie has the right blend of experience, dedication, vision, and leadership to serve Idaho as State Superintendent.”

After doing my research and meeting with Debbie, I believe in her mission for education here in Idaho,” Lewis County co-chair Kellie Hunt shares after joining the team.

Organizational efforts continue to grow with one or more point person in each county. Critchfield is excited by the grass roots efforts occurring statewide. “This campaign continues to be energized by local support and participation and motivated volunteers.”

Bonneville county co-chair, Doug Swanson summed up his push to elect Debbie by noting, “Critchfield is for our children, our future.”

Campaign Grassroots Chair Ashley Brittain Aven says “the first thing I noticed about Debbie is that she is willing to work harder than anyone else to ensure that every child receives a quality education. I am so excited to help spread her message across the state, to finally give Idaho education the support it deserves.”

The full list will be posted on Critchfield’s website debbie4Idaho.com.

Debbie Critchfield is a Republican candidate for Idaho State Superintendent of Public instruction. She is a proud parent, former Chair of the Cassia County Joint School District Board of Trustees, and the former President of the Idaho State Board of Education. Learn more about her campaign at debbie4idaho.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0