BURLEY — Dancers from Centre Stage studios will once again perform the beloved holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. in the King Fine Arts Center.
This beautiful holiday production has been a holiday tradition in the Mini-Cassia area for the past 30 years. Set to the beautiful music of Tchaikovsky, this is a magical production with its stunning scenery and costumes and local dancers, plus professional guest artists starring in the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier. Although the theme of the production remains the same, the scenery, costumes, dancers and choreography are constantly changing to keep each year’s show unique. Proceeds from the performances go towards new scenery, new costumes and scholarships for the arts.
Emma Clark, age 13, daughter of Dave and Sarah Clark will be dancing the role of Clara. Since being selected for the leading role, she has been rehearsing in Utah with the guest artists who will be the Cavalier and the Sugar Plum Fairy along with rehearsals with the rest of the cast. Also starring in the “The Nutcracker” will be Macy Manning as Fritz, Dr. Wendell Wells as Herr Drosselmeyer, Valarie Crane as the Scottish Grandmother, Tim Lynch as Mother Ginger and Aaron and Stevie Miskin as Clara’s father and mother.
Advanced dancers from Centre Stage Studios who will be in starring roles include Hannah Copmann and Megan Dimond, as Snow Queens and Mallory Dimond and Mya Gillette as the Dew Drop fairy, Malia Manning and Claire Neibaur as Columbine Doll, Ashlyn Hendrix and Alaynie Wilcox as the Harlequin, Madeleine Hansen and Eliza Taylor as the Soldier doll and Eryn Alcocer and Abree King as the Mouse King. Dew Drop soloists are Hannah Copmann, Megan Dimond, Madeleine Hansen and Ashlyn Hendrix. Eliza Taylor will dance the Arabian soloist. Guest artists are Rebecca Trockel as the Sugarplum Fairy and Elijah Hartley as the Cavalier.
Sugarplum Fairy: Rebecca Sabrina Trockel began her training at the Menlo Park Academy of Dance studying ballet, pointe, pas de deux, contemporary and jazz. She then went on to the San Francisco Ballet School and eventually Ballet West, where she in currently training. She has studied at the following summer programs: Russian Masters Ballet Camp in Alicante, Spain, the Paris Opera Ballet School, the San Francisco Ballet School and Pacific Northwest Ballet School. Her performance experience includes Youth American Grand Prix Competitions Regionals and Nationals, California Dance Classics Competitions and the San Francisco Ballet Showcase. She has won awards in the Youth American Grand Prix Regionals in San Francisco, California placing in the top 12, Honorable Mention Award for Outstanding Performance California Dance Classics, San Francisco, California and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy Dance Recognition Scholarship. She was awarded the Advanced II Examination Distinction Award from the Royal Academy of Dance and the Solo Seal Award from the Royal Academy of Dance.
Cavalier: Elijah Hartley started ballet at 7 years old as a once-a-week hobby in a small, recreational dance school in Aberdeen, Washington. His desire to become a professional ballet dancer started to come to life after he moved to Central Oregon where he studied in an RAD program, and had the opportunity to spend five weeks in Kazan, Russia dancing where his teacher studied. However, it wasn’t until he was accepted into the Ballet West Professional Training Division, when he was 14, that he began training in earnest. He improved dramatically and was accepted into the Ballet West Trainee program two years later. He was awarded the Mark Goldweber Merit Scholarship at Ballet West Academy for 2018 and also has had the privilege to dance in several Main Company productions. He has appeared as a guest artist at dance schools around Utah, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. He has enjoyed the role of Cavalier – Nutcracker, numerous times but some of his other favorite roles include Bluebird—Sleeping Beauty, Acteon—Diana and Acteon and Lark Ascending—Ballet West.
General seating is $12 with senior citizen tickets for $10. For reserved seating at $16 and $18, call 208-678-4117 or visit Premier Dancewear on Mondays through Thursdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are also available at the door or through the cast members.
