{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
File Photo

BURLEY — Cassia County School District officials released a statement Friday that a non-specific threat was turned over to law enforcement.

Students were not in school on Friday because of parent-teachers conferences.

The statement said actions were taken for the safety of all students and law enforcement reported there was no imminent danger for students and they were “comfortable with the actions that have been taken thus far,” the statement reads

District officials will continue to help law enforcement with student safety as a first priority.

“I know there will be follow up questions to this statement. We are not in a position to answer any of them. Please direct questions to the county prosecutor, Doug Abenroth, as this is a juvenile legal matter,” the statement said that was sent via email from Debbie Critchfield, district spokeswoman.

Neither Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward nor Undersheriff George Warrell could be immediately reached on Friday.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Load comments