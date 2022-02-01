Cassia School Board elects new leadership

BURLEY — The Cassia School Board elected new leadership at their annual reorganization meeting. Jeff Rasmussen was elected Chairman with Darin Moon as Vice Chair. New Board members, Mandy Baker and Kent Kidd were sworn into their positions. Chris James was elected treasurer and Angie Adams as the Board Clerk.

The monthly board meetings will be the third Thursday of each month, with two immediate changes. February’s meeting will be Feb. 24 and to accommodate graduation a change was made to May 17. Updates will be posted to the district website.

The Board recognized retiring employee Pam Teeter. After 35 years in the district, Pam was honored for her service. Employees of the month were also recognized for their service.

Federal Programs Director, Kim Bedke presented:

Ysalia Lara.

White Pine Elementary Principal Diana Gill presented:

Classified, Kimberly Noble

Certified, Michelle Richins

Dworshak Elementary Principal Wes Nyblade presented:

Classified, Rachel Hale

Certified, Melanie Terry

Mountain View Elementary Principal Maria Garcia presented:

Classified, Laura Maldonado

Certified, Karli Nelson

In other business, the Board discussed COVID numbers and their monitoring of infection rates. Superintendent Miller discussed upcoming presentations for the Supplemental Levy scheduled on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 for all district employees.

In action items, an RFQ will be sent out for needed work for the older Raft River High School Gym. Vehicles marked as surplus property will be put to public auction with bids to be opened at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 4. The vehicles will be placed for auction on publicsurplus.com and advertised in the newspaper and website.

Three policies were discussed and are available for review on Board Docs: cassiaschools.org/domain/1576

