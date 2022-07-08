Cassia County schools announces employee position changes

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District announced a new central office employee and two current employees who have taken roles as a principal and as the director at Cassia Regional Technical Center (CRTC.)

Kit Kanekoa will be the new director at CRTC. He has been the vice principal at Burley High School since 2014.

"I am very excited to take on this new challenge and work with the CRTC staff, Superintendent (Sandra) Miller and the school board to give our students real world career skills," Kanekoa said.

Deana Christensen will be the new assistant principal at BHS.

Christensen taught music for nine years from 1990-99 for fifth- through 12th-grade students at Mt. View, White Pine elementary schools, Burley Junior High School and BHS. She was vice principal at BJHS from 1999-2022.

"I look forward to helping older students make good choices and further develop into positive citizens in our community," she said. "BHS is a great school and I am looking forward to being a part of their team."

New employee, Clay Adams, will take the position of director of procurement, operations and risk management at the district office.

Adams has 25 years of business operations and management consulting experience. He grew up on a farm and graduated from high school in Oakley. He started his career at Walmart in store operations in Orem, Utah. He later worked in Walmart's corporate office in international business development and strategy, grocery merchandising in both dairy and meat departments, and as a regional merchandise manager in Idaho, Utah and Nevada.

Adams, a six sigma black belt, earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Business. He received the Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2007 and the Assistant Store Manager Impact Player of the Year Award in 1996 in the Mountain Division.

He plans to move his family back to Cassia County and he enjoys spending time outdoors, attending sporting and music events with his wife, Janene, and three children, Matthew, 14; Austin, 12; and Paige, 10.

"I see this as great timing to leverage my background in operations, procurement and risk management to partner with the school district leadership team in pursuing continuous improvement, in ensuring the district business office operates efficiently and that maximum benefit is realized from expenditures set by the board," Adams said.

"I look forward to partnering with Superintendent Miller, the school board, the district leadership team and our wonderful community in striving for excellence in our school system. Cassia County is a fantastic place to raise a family, we're fortunate to live where we do."

Adams' contract begins July 18.