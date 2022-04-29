Burley streets override levy on May 17 ballot

BURLEY — Voters will decide whether to approve a $165,000 renewal of a two-year override levy for street repairs during the election on May 17.

The Burley levy requires a simple majority to pass.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy is a tax of $21.57 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

The additional money will supplement the city streets department budget. It will be used for construction, repair and maintenance of city streets and the costs of materials, equipment and personnel in the department.

