Burley softball star Kylee Wickel signs to play at Waldorf University in Iowa

BURLEY — Kylee Wickel’s softball career began with the encouragement of a best friend in the eighth grade. It all paid off Tuesday when she signed to play collegiately at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

The 5-foot-1 Burley standout who played second base, left field and center field doesn't shy away from the demands of the sport.

“I love the grind of working and making plays in softball,” Wickel said, “All of the lessons I’ve learned on the field, and working hard, has always left me proud of myself and happy with what I’ve done!”

She has reasons to be content. During this summer season alone, Wickel batted .439 and drove in 25 runs. That followed a junior year in which she hit .465, with seven doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs.

Wickel's dedication to softball goes beyond the stats. During her signing, she thanked her teammates for getting her to this place and said her goals were only reached because of their support.

"Softball is a sisterhood," Wickel said, "It's about the girls you play with and the relationships you make, not just about how good you are on the field."

Burley head coach Bethanie Phillips praised Wickel's "infectious" personality and supportive nature.

"She improves the rest of her team," Phillips said. "She helps lift up her teammates and make them better."

Wickel said she quickly felt at home while visiting Waldorf, which plays in the North Star Athletic Association. She appreciated the values of the university and her soon-to-be teammates.

“Waldorf doesn’t just preach about community, it is a community,” said Wickel.

She also found support and saw possibilities for growth under Waldorf's new head coach Justin Uhlenhopp.

Her biggest supporter throughout her high school softball career, though, was her mom, Kim Needs.

“My mom believed in me when others didn’t,” said Wickel. “Most importantly, she believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself.”

Wickel is undecided on a major but is considering psychology or elementary education.