BURLEY — A traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit will be on display at the Burley Public Library for five weeks.
Burley is one of six Idaho locations chosen to host the Smithsonian “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit — and the Burley Public Library will host other events during its stay to celebrate change across Mini-Cassia.
The 800-square-foot exhibit will cover six topics, including education, access to services, commerce, agriculture, infrastructure and demographic change. It will be open to the public from Oct. 12 to Nov. 18, librarian Julie Woodford said.
The exhibit will explore how American communities changed in the 21st century and the library will look at how Mini-Cassia has grown, adapted and evolved.
“The purpose of the exhibit is to connect Americans with their heritage,” Woodford said.
The exhibit offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past 100 years, according to the Smithsonian exhibit website.
The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when rural populations became a minority in the country and the ripple effects that occurred.
A grand opening at the library will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and guest speakers along with games for children and a free potato bar.
The exhibit was funded with a $1,500 grant through the Idaho Humanities Council, and as part of the event, the hosting locations will showcase area history.
The library will block off Miller Avenue from 13th Street to the end of the library’s parking lot from 1 p.m.. to 3:30 p.m. to set up the Mini-Cassia history displays. The library will also close at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 to install the exhibits.
The Mini-Cassia Auto Collectors club will have vintage vehicles on display during the open house and Minidoka County Historical Society Museum Curator Melissa Alley said the museum will have a presentation on rural transportation and will bring the museum’s Russel Steam tractor to the event.
Mike Christensen will do a live demonstration of his steam engine and Agri-Service will bring modern tractors as a comparison.
The library has also scheduled several events during the exhibits that coordinate with its theme.
“We have many people in the community who have agreed to share their rich history,” Woodford said.
The “Haunting of the Albion Campus” will be held by Jim Kempton and Heather and Troy Mortensen at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22 at the King Fine Arts Center Little Theater. The Albion Normal School was a teacher’s college in the early 1900s, issuing more than 6,000 degrees. Today, the campus is being revived by new owners, who will share its history.
“Friday Night Movies” with historical themes will be presented by Rob Mayer at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 – Nov. 15 at the library.
“Mansions and Mines: Riches to Restoration” with Wayne Mullen and Debra and Gary Jones will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the King Fine Arts Center Little Theater. Southern Cassia County and it’s Utah neighbor, Box Elder County, were home to promising mining activities in the early 1900s that resulted in the most opulent homes of the time. Mullen and the Joneses will share their stories of the Skoro mine in Box Elder County and the Elba Melcher Mansion’s history and restoration.
“Rural Summit: Small Town Idaho in the Crossroads” will be presented by Russel Tremayne from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Morey’s Event Center, 219 E. 3rd St., North Burley.
Several other events with historic themes will be held at the library during the exhibit. A full schedule can be found at the library.
