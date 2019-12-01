{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The following events are taking place in December at Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.

Children/Teen Make-It Program

at 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

Dec 4– Geometric Snowman

Dec 11– Blow Frozen Bubbles

Dec 18-Stealth

Storytime

on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec 5– Following Directions

Dec 12– Winter Wonderland

Dec 19– Christmas Time!

No p.m. Storytime

Dec 26– Happy New Year

No p.m. Storytime

Music & Movement Program

at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays

Theme: Jingle & Jive

Burley’s Coding Club

on Wednesdays at 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dec 4 & 11-BJH Room 213

Computer Classes

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. Need help with Microsoft programs, Google Drive, emails, or just wanting to know all functions of a computer/laptop? Come to this class and learn more.

3D Printing

Dec. 21 at 12:15-2:15 p.m. – for absolute beginners, get to know the printer, basic software, and print an object. Sign up at the front desk or talk to the Young Adult Librarian.

Family Programs

Frozen Christmas– Saturday, Dec 14 at 10at.m. -1:30 p.m.

Join us for the Frozen-themed fun all morning long! Play games, make crafts, meet characters, win prizes, have snacks, and watch the movie!

Please note that the library will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. Dec. 16, and be closed Dec. 24-25.

Learn more by visiting bplibrary.org.

