BURLEY — The following events are taking place in December at Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.
Children/Teen Make-It Program
at 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
Dec 4– Geometric Snowman
Dec 11– Blow Frozen Bubbles
Dec 18-Stealth
Storytime
on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Dec 5– Following Directions
Dec 12– Winter Wonderland
Dec 19– Christmas Time!
No p.m. Storytime
Dec 26– Happy New Year
No p.m. Storytime
Music & Movement Program
at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays
Theme: Jingle & Jive
Burley’s Coding Club
on Wednesdays at 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Dec 4 & 11-BJH Room 213
Computer Classes
Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. Need help with Microsoft programs, Google Drive, emails, or just wanting to know all functions of a computer/laptop? Come to this class and learn more.
3D Printing
Dec. 21 at 12:15-2:15 p.m. – for absolute beginners, get to know the printer, basic software, and print an object. Sign up at the front desk or talk to the Young Adult Librarian.
Family Programs
Frozen Christmas– Saturday, Dec 14 at 10at.m. -1:30 p.m.
Join us for the Frozen-themed fun all morning long! Play games, make crafts, meet characters, win prizes, have snacks, and watch the movie!
Please note that the library will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. Dec. 16, and be closed Dec. 24-25.
Learn more by visiting bplibrary.org.
