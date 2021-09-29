Burley Holiday inn Express & Suites holds grand opening

BURLEY —An 84-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites near Interstate 84 Exit 208 held its grand opening on Wednesday.

Company officials, Mini-Cassia business leaders and the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce gathered to welcome the hotel to the community.

“We delayed the building a bit due to some blueprint changes,” said Wendy Drury, director of operations for InnTrusted, the hotel’s Idaho Falls-based hotel management company.

InnTrusted CEO Rusty Landon said this is the company’s 18th hotel, which includes several in Idaho and Montana. The company has 550 employees.

Landon said Mini-Cassia businessmen Matt Cook and Matt Darrington partnered with the company on the hotel.

“It’s been a great project here in Burley,” he said.

Darrington and Cook are both part of a Mini-Cassia investor’s group that purchased the nearby closed mall, remodeled it into a plaza and renamed it Rivergate Crossing.

Due to local labor shortages the hotel staff contributed their “blood, sweat and tears,” to help move the beds and furnishings into the hotel, he said.