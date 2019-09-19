BURLEY — The City Council decided Tuesday to reject the only proposal the city received to run its golf course.
Burley city officials had hoped to find a company to operate and manage the municipal course while the city maintained oversight and ownership.
A single proposal was submitted by Earl Simpson, owner of Ponderosa Golf LLC, a 9-hole course near Interstate 84 at Exit 208 in Burley.
In a 4-2 vote, Councilmen Jon Anderson, John Craner, Bryce Morgan and Russ Mallory voted to reject the proposal because they thought it was not in the best interest of the city. Councilmen Casey Andersen and Randy Hawkins opposed the motion. Morgan attended the meeting by phone.
Hawkins, who initiated the city’s proposal last spring, said the city’s general fund transfer from the golf course grew from $44,304 in 2014 to $228,662 in 2017. The city has also remodeled the clubhouse kitchen for $85,000.
How much money Simpson’s $225,000 proposal would actually save the city was debated by several council members.
While the city is struggling to keep up with rising law enforcement costs, Hawkins said, it is putting more money into the golf course each year, which he opposes.
Andersen said if the proposal saved the city $120,000 a year at a minimum, it would be worth it.
“Maybe some don’t think that’s much money but that’s $10,000 a month,” Andersen said. “That would change my life and that’s a minimum.”
Andersen said he thought the request for proposal drafted by the city guaranteed that it would fail because of the city’s requirements. He doesn’t believe that moving backward toward old processes was a way to move forward toward success.
Craner said the proposal failed to bring any creative or new ideas forward that would increase play at the course or use the club’s new kitchen.
