Burley attempted first-degree murder sentencing hearing delayed

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge granted a sentence hearing continuance Monday for a woman charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Mildred Nineth Rivero, formerly known as Hope, was charged after police said she tried to kill her husband by suffocating him with a garbage bag while he took a nap in a reclining chair.

Rivero pleaded guilty to the attempted first-degree murder charge under a plea agreement, where the prosecutor agreed to dismiss felony charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen objected to the continuance citing the inconvenience to the victim and victim’s family, who were in the courtroom.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe agreed to continue the hearing to 2:30 p.m. June 13 after consideration of the Constitutional rights of Rivero to have read the documents and the rights of the victim and family.

The prosecutor will not recommend a sentence of more than 12 years in prison, with four years fixed, under the agreement and recommend imposition of the sentence and Rivero’s attorney can argue for other dispositions.

Rivero was arrested after she put a plastic garbage bag over her husband’s head, who is partially paralyzed from a stroke, while he slept last September.

The man struggled to free himself and made a hole in the bag, but Rivero repositioned it and continued to attempt to suffocate him, according to police.

Burley woman accused of trying to murder husband with a garbage bag takes plea deal A Burley woman who is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she tried to kill her husband by suffocating him with a garbage bag has agreed to a plea deal.

He managed to roll away from her and out of the chair after digging his heels into the footrest, causing the chair to break.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0