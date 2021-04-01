 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boise woman killed in Cassia County crash
0 comments
breaking

Boise woman killed in Cassia County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

COTTERELL — A Boise woman died in a crash Wednesday afternoon near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.

Idaho State Police said Debra Ploss, 56, of Boise was thrown from a car and died at the scene.

Driver Pamala Wharton, 56, of Boise was westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Nissan Versa when she drove off the left shoulder and overcorrected at milepost 227. The Nissan rolled and came to rest near the right shoulder.

Ploss was the front passenger in the car, police said.

The rear passenger, Anthony Corona, 55, of Boise, was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

Police said Corona was wearing a seat belt, but Ploss and Wharton were not.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, Malta Ambulance and Cassia Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho.

February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Politics

Judge in Vegas: 2 to stay in US custody in Capitol riot case

  • KEN RITTER Associated Press
  • 0

Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News