Boise woman killed in Cassia County crash

COTTERELL — A Boise woman died in a crash Wednesday afternoon near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.

Idaho State Police said Debra Ploss, 56, of Boise was thrown from a car and died at the scene.

Driver Pamala Wharton, 56, of Boise was westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Nissan Versa when she drove off the left shoulder and overcorrected at milepost 227. The Nissan rolled and came to rest near the right shoulder.

Ploss was the front passenger in the car, police said.

The rear passenger, Anthony Corona, 55, of Boise, was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

Police said Corona was wearing a seat belt, but Ploss and Wharton were not.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, Malta Ambulance and Cassia Regional Medical Center.

