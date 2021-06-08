 Skip to main content
Birch Fire near Goose Creek Reservoir has burned 578 acres
breaking top story

Birch Fire near Goose Creek Reservoir has burned 578 acres

Birch Fire

The Birch Fire burned south of Goose Creek Reservoir 

OAKLEY — The Birch Fire, which started on Sunday four miles south of Goose Creek Reservoir is expected to be contained at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bureau of Land Management officials said.

The fire will be controlled by 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The burn area was originally estimated at 600 acres, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said, but it was remapped on Tuesday and estimated at 578 acres.

“Originally a helicopter did a quick map with a big-wide circle and when they mapped it on the ground there were actually fingers and islands that were not burned,” Brizendine said.

The fire is burning pinion, brush and grass.

The cause, she said, has not been released yet, but it is suspected to be lightening related.

At the scene there are currently five engines, a water tender, two dozers, a camp crew, a hand crew and several aircraft, she said.

