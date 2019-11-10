{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Six members of Burley High School’s Bel Cantos choir and two members of the Burley High School Orchestra have been selected to travel to Northern Nazarene University in January to participate in the All-State Music Conference.

These students competed against 1,500 students to be selected. Kamryn Bradshaw, Ian Goodwin, Codi Linafelter, Rachel Wright, Connor Nielsen, Mikaeli Ringle were selected from the choir program. Paul Pugh and Justin Taylor from the BHS Orchestra.

Music teacher is Tim Wood and Bel Cantos teacher is Dusty Fisher.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments