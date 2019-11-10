BURLEY — Six members of Burley High School’s Bel Cantos choir and two members of the Burley High School Orchestra have been selected to travel to Northern Nazarene University in January to participate in the All-State Music Conference.
These students competed against 1,500 students to be selected. Kamryn Bradshaw, Ian Goodwin, Codi Linafelter, Rachel Wright, Connor Nielsen, Mikaeli Ringle were selected from the choir program. Paul Pugh and Justin Taylor from the BHS Orchestra.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Music teacher is Tim Wood and Bel Cantos teacher is Dusty Fisher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.