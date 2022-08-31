 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bereavement education group to hold classes

BURLEY — A bereavement education group will hold classes starting at the end of August.

This group is led by a licensed social work and offers emotional support, education about grieving and an opportunity to become acquainted with others who have experienced the loss of a loved one who has died.

Groups are open to the community. There is no cost to attend. Classes are held from 5-6 p.m., August 30 – October 4, every Tuesday at Intermountain Homecare & Hospice. It is located on the hospital campus in the second small building just to the south of the hospital.

For more information, please contact Carey Stoker, LSW or Marcie Bedke at 208-678-8844.

