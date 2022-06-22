Ashley Dawn Haskin Scholarships awarded

The Paul Community Church along with the Mike and Tracy Haskin family have announced the recipients of the annual Ashley Dawn Haskin scholarship awards for 2022.

Each recipient was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to further their education.

They include Aubrey Irons of Rathdrum, who will be attending the University of Montana; Paul Gillespie of Paul, who will attend the University of Idaho; Grace Diffin of Meridian, who will be attending the University of Idaho; Madeline Thornton of Lewiston, who will be attending Lewis-Clark State College; Katie Miller of Sugar City, who will be attending Lander University in South Carolina; and Sarah Koziol of Coeur d’Alene, who will be attending Lewis-Clark State College.

The scholarship was created as a memorial to honor Ashley Haskin and the battle she fought with cancer. The endowment fund was established in 1993 for the purpose of awarding scholarships each year beginning in 2003, the year Ashley would have graduated from high school.

The Haskin family has created a scholarship to help bring joy and aid to students who have felt the tragedy that comes with dealing with cancer. The Paul Community Church and the Haskin family will continue to support the fight against cancer and help further the education of students.

