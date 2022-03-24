Arnell joins Cassia Regional Hospital as rehabilitation manager

BURLEY — Brett Arnell, DPT has joined Cassia Regional Hospital as rehabilitation manager.

“We are so excited that Brett has joined our team at Cassia Regional Hospital,” Bowen Harris, nurse administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital said. “His experience in other systems will help us grow and improve the services we offer at Cassia.”

Brett received his doctorate of physical therapy (DPT) degree from Idaho State University, and his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Brigham Young University-Idaho. He has been working in private practice in the Shelley and Mini-Cassia areas since he graduated. He specializes in sports medicine, acute care and outpatient rehabilitation, and dry needling for migraine and cervical pain.

“Working at Intermountain Healthcare allows for a broader scope versus private practice due to what insurance will allow, and I’m excited to broaden my scope of practice,” Arnell said. “I love the opportunity I have to work with others who have sustained injuries, understand their rehabilitation goals, and to see the excitement and hope in their eyes when they realize they can reach those goals through therapy.”

Brett was raised in Oakley. He is very active and enjoys running, playing basketball, and loves to spend many of his weekends in the Idaho mountains. He and his wife, Annalisa, are the parents of a daughter and a son.

“We feel grateful to be a part of this community and raise our family here,” Arnell said.

“As a lifelong resident of the Mini-Cassia region,” Harris said, “Brett understands the needs of our community and is driven to see those needs met.”

To schedule an appointment with Brett Arnell, DPT, call the Cassia Rehab Department at (208) 677-6530. The clinic is located at Cassia Regional Hospital, 1501 Hiland Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0