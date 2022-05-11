BURLEY — White Pine Elementary School participated in an Arbor Day celebration with the City of Burley.

With the help of the city they were able to plant three more trees in their playground. These trees will grow into beautiful shade trees for the kids to enjoy.

As part of the celebration, the 3rd and 4th graders wrote short essays about their favorite trees. One essay was chosen from every class. Apple trees, pine trees, maple trees and willow trees were most popular.

Children really do love trees. They love hiding in them, they notice the sunlight through the leave and they love tree swings and tree houses. They even enjoy crab apple fights.

My favorite essay was about a little girl’s perspective of a Russian Olive Tree. The spikes on the branches, the yucky seeds and the great climbing for her and her goat.

Tree City USA

Burley is part of Tree City USA. Tree City USA is a partnership between the USDA Forest Service, Arbor Day foundation and National Association of State Foresters. This partnership promotes the concept of continuous, systematic tree care and using awards as the incentives to help local leaders interest their community in planting trees and caring for existing trees.

To be part of Tree City USA Burley has a tree committee, a tree care ordinance, spends at least $2 per capita annually to maintain its tree program, and proclaim and celebrate Arbor day. We are one of 59 Tree Cities in Idaho.

