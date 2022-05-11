Announcing first annual Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament

RUPERT — The first annual Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament has been announced.
The tournament will be held at 123 S. C Street, Rupert, starting June 30. There will be three different tournaments:
- Woman's doubles at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 30
- Mixed doubles at 6 p.m., Friday, July 1
- Men's doubles at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 2
The format will be round robin followed by a single elimination tournament.
You can register at appengine.egov.com/apps/id/rup/pickleballtournament.
Cost is $40 per team.
For any questions, text or call 208-312-8005.