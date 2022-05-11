Announcing first annual Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament

RUPERT — The first annual Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament has been announced.

The tournament will be held at 123 S. C Street, Rupert, starting June 30. There will be three different tournaments:

Woman's doubles at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 30

Mixed doubles at 6 p.m., Friday, July 1

Men's doubles at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 2

The format will be round robin followed by a single elimination tournament.

You can register at appengine.egov.com/apps/id/rup/pickleballtournament.

Cost is $40 per team.

For any questions, text or call 208-312-8005.

