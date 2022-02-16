American Legion announce meetings Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American Legion will be meeting at 7:00 p.m., every last Tuesday of the month. Meetings will be held at 1501 Oakley Ave. All veterans are welcome. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story