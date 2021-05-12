 Skip to main content
Acequia student named state winner in Google Doodle contest
alert

Acequia student named state winner in Google Doodle contest

Google Doodle

Alyza Bingham, Acequia Elementary School fifth grader, was named Idaho's winner in the Google Doodle contest. The public can vote for her entry at doodle4google.com

 Courtesy photo

ACEQUIA — A fifth-grader at Acequia Elementary School is Idaho’s winner in the Doodle for Google competition.

Alyza Bingham is one of 54 state and territory winners of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition that carried the theme “I am strong because…,” Google announced.

Alyza’s doodle depicted the Google letters with each one representing one of her personal strengths, like the ability to learn, show compassion, play music and stay fit and active.

Alyza Bingham's drawing

Alyza Bingham's doodle that place first in the state in the Google Doodle contest.

“She was super excited to be recognized for her art,” Alyza’s mother, Annie Bingham said.

Alyza has a small business and she makes greeting cards.

As state winner, she received a tablet, T-shirt and signed books.

The competition was open to K-12 students across the country.

Alyza’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. The public can vote online through May 14 online at doodle4google.com on their favorite doodle from the winners’ list.

Five national finalists will be named and announced in late May. A national winner will be chosen and have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and Google swag. The national winner will earn a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization.

