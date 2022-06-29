 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th anniversary of Harold and Charlotte Tracy

BURLEY — The daughters of Harold and Charlotte Tracy are pleased to announce the 50th anniversary of their parents. An open house to honor the couple will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday July 2 at Diamond Peak Assisted Living, 1703 Almo Avenue. Family and friends are welcome.

Harold and Charlotte both served as missionaries in the North Central States LDS Mission. They met at a mission reunion years later and were married June 30, 1972 in the Logan, UT temple, right before the fields were ready to harvest.

They raised four daughters (and teenage summer help) on the family dairy in Standrod, ID: Rosemary (Milton) Winslow, Bridge, ID; Jennie (Bobby) Lang, Eagle Mountain, UT; Bonita (Jason) Lenz, Rigby, ID; and Christy (Val) Williamson, Pocatello, ID.

They have 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

