2022 Board Recognition Month

RUPERT — June is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor more than 800 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.

Being a school board member is a thankless job requiring many hours of their personal time for the benefit of others. As a result of our school board’s dedication, we can all be very proud of our district. School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.

With over 456 employees and 4,370 students, Minidoka County School District is fortunate to have such an exceptional school board in place. Their leadership has especially been on display while dealing with a worldwide pandemic in making tough decisions and implementing a successful four-day school week. School board members must develop policies and make decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire school district.

The Minidoka County School District community has many reasons to be thankful. The peace of mind that comes from having such a dedicated group of board members should not be forgotten.

If you see one of our fine board members in the community, please take a minute and thank them for their service.

The board members are Board Chair, Bonnie Heins, Board Vice Chair, Russ Suchan, Trustee, Mary Andersen, Trustee, Dr. Rick Parker and Trustee, Juan Perez.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0