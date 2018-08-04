Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 2 — $4.80/bu.
July 26 —$4.65/bu.
May 3 — $4.36/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $4.36/bu.
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 2 — $5.4950/bu.
July 26 — $5.30/bu.
May 3 — $5.62/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $7.4350/bu.
Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 2 — $6.11/cwt.
May 3 — $6.00/cwt.
July 13, 2017 — $6.00/cwt.
September corn futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $3.6675/bu.
July 26 — $3.6150/bu.
May 3 — $4.0575/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.6975/bu.
December corn futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $3.8125/bu.
July 26— $3.7575/bu.
May 17 — $4.13/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.83/bu.
March corn futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $3.9225/bu.
July 26 — $3.8625/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.9350/bu.
Class III August futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $14.81/cwt.
July 26— $14.85/cwt.
May 3 — $16.30/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.42/cwt.
Class III October futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $16.24/cwt.
July 26 — $16.14/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.81/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Aug. 2 — $1.5775/lb.
July 26 — $1.51/lb.
May 3 — $1.6650lb.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.73/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Aug. 2 — $1.4575/lb.
July 26 — $1.4875/lb.
May 3 — $1.6050/lb.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.54/lb.
August Live Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $108.600/cwt.
July 26 — $107.950/cwt.
May 3 — $105.525/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $115.225/cwt.
October Live Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $109.950/cwt.
July 26— $109.375/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $114.825/cwt.
August Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $151.200/cwt.
July 26— $151.425/cwt.
May 3 — $142.575/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $150.650/cwt.
September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 2 — $151.350/cwt.
July 26— $151.825/cwt.
May 17 — $139.075/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $151.200/cwt.
Idaho Hay Report
July 27
Premium/good— $135 to $145/ton
Fair/good — $135 to $150/ton
Utility/fair — $120 to $130/ton
Wheat straw — $60/ton
April 27
Fair (weedy) — $125/ton
Aug. 4, 2017
Premium/supreme — $150/ton
Good — $110 to $115/ton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.