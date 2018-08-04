Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 2 — $4.80/bu.

July 26 —$4.65/bu.

May 3 — $4.36/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $4.36/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 2 — $5.4950/bu.

July 26 — $5.30/bu.

May 3 — $5.62/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $7.4350/bu.

Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 2 — $6.11/cwt.

May 3 — $6.00/cwt.

July 13, 2017 — $6.00/cwt.

September corn futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $3.6675/bu.

July 26 — $3.6150/bu.

May 3 — $4.0575/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.6975/bu.

December corn futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $3.8125/bu.

July 26— $3.7575/bu.

May 17 — $4.13/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.83/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $3.9225/bu.

July 26 — $3.8625/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.9350/bu.

Class III August futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $14.81/cwt.

July 26— $14.85/cwt.

May 3 — $16.30/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.42/cwt.

Class III October futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $16.24/cwt.

July 26 — $16.14/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.81/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Aug. 2 — $1.5775/lb.

July 26 — $1.51/lb.

May 3 — $1.6650lb.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.73/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Aug. 2 — $1.4575/lb.

July 26 — $1.4875/lb.

May 3 — $1.6050/lb.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.54/lb.

August Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $108.600/cwt.

July 26 — $107.950/cwt.

May 3 — $105.525/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $115.225/cwt.

October Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $109.950/cwt.

July 26— $109.375/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $114.825/cwt.

August Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $151.200/cwt.

July 26— $151.425/cwt.

May 3 — $142.575/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $150.650/cwt.

September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 2 — $151.350/cwt.

July 26— $151.825/cwt.

May 17 — $139.075/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $151.200/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

July 27

Premium/good— $135 to $145/ton

Fair/good — $135 to $150/ton

Utility/fair — $120 to $130/ton

Wheat straw — $60/ton

April 27

Fair (weedy) — $125/ton

Aug. 4, 2017

Premium/supreme — $150/ton

Good — $110 to $115/ton

