Aug;Live Cattle;127.550;126.400;127.375 S;0.525
Oct;Live Cattle;117.200;116.375;117.000 S;0.300
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.850;142.875;143.475 S;0.100
Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.750;144.100;145.600 S;0.875
Aug;Lean Hogs;62.775;61.325;62.325 S;0.200
Oct;Lean Hogs;69.125;68.425;68.425 S;-0.475
Jul;Wheat;523^4;516^0;518^6 S;-1^2
Sep;Wheat;530^4;523^0;525^4 S;-1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;513^2;504^4;506^6 S;-2^6
Sep;KC Wheat;523^2;514^6;517^0 S;-2^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;577^6;571^4;574^0 S;-1^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;574^4;576^6 S;-1^4
Jul;Corn;381^0;378^0;379^6 S;-0^4
Sep;Corn;389^2;386^2;388^2 S;-0^4
Jul;Soybeans;925^0;915^6;923^2 S;-2^0
Aug;Soybeans;938^4;929^4;937^0 S;-2^0
Jul;BFP Milk;14.00;13.88;13.98 S;0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;14.26;14.13;14.24 S;-0.02
Sep;BFP Milk;14.51;14.40;14.48 S;-0.03
Oct;BFP Milk;15.04;14.90;15.00 S;0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;15.44;15.35;15.43 S;-0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.93;12.46;12.79 S;0.35
Oct;Sugar;13.02;12.60;12.89 S;0.30
Jun;B-Pound;1.3244;1.3170;1.3231 P;-0.0038
Jun;J-Yen;0.91965;0.91625;0.91570 P;0.00255
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75980;0.75550;0.75840 P;-0.00130
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14915;1.14375;1.14625 P;0.00150
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0142;1.0114;1.0118 P;0.0014
Jun;US Dollar;95.595;95.315;95.465 P;-0.055
Aug;Comex Gold;1309.8;1302.7;1309.3 S;3.8
Oct;Comex Gold;1316.2;1309.3;1315.9 S;4.1
Sep;Comex Silver;15.910;15.705;15.858 S;0.049
Dec;Comex Silver;15.990;15.820;15.948 S;0.065
Sep;Treasury Bond;;;;
Sep;Coffee;108.75;104.75;105.80 S;-4.10
Dec;Coffee;111.75;107.60;108.55 S;-4.10
Jul;Cotton;74.13;73.15;73.85 S;-0.28
Mar;Cotton;76.80;75.98;76.64 S;-0.23
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.4060;1.3413;1.3518 S;-0.0512
Aug;Heating Oil;1.8855;1.8280;1.8346 S;-0.0519
Jul;Natural Gas;2.983;2.888;2.911 S;-0.262
Aug;Crude Oil;53.91;51.62;52.29 S;-1.71
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.