Aug;Live Cattle;127.550;126.400;127.375 S;0.525

Oct;Live Cattle;117.200;116.375;117.000 S;0.300

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.850;142.875;143.475 S;0.100

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.750;144.100;145.600 S;0.875

Aug;Lean Hogs;62.775;61.325;62.325 S;0.200

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.125;68.425;68.425 S;-0.475

Jul;Wheat;523^4;516^0;518^6 S;-1^2

Sep;Wheat;530^4;523^0;525^4 S;-1^4

Jul;KC Wheat;513^2;504^4;506^6 S;-2^6

Sep;KC Wheat;523^2;514^6;517^0 S;-2^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;577^6;571^4;574^0 S;-1^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;574^4;576^6 S;-1^4

Jul;Corn;381^0;378^0;379^6 S;-0^4

Sep;Corn;389^2;386^2;388^2 S;-0^4

Jul;Soybeans;925^0;915^6;923^2 S;-2^0

Aug;Soybeans;938^4;929^4;937^0 S;-2^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.00;13.88;13.98 S;0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;14.26;14.13;14.24 S;-0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;14.51;14.40;14.48 S;-0.03

Oct;BFP Milk;15.04;14.90;15.00 S;0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;15.44;15.35;15.43 S;-0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.93;12.46;12.79 S;0.35

Oct;Sugar;13.02;12.60;12.89 S;0.30

Jun;B-Pound;1.3244;1.3170;1.3231 P;-0.0038

Jun;J-Yen;0.91965;0.91625;0.91570 P;0.00255

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75980;0.75550;0.75840 P;-0.00130

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14915;1.14375;1.14625 P;0.00150

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0142;1.0114;1.0118 P;0.0014

Jun;US Dollar;95.595;95.315;95.465 P;-0.055

Aug;Comex Gold;1309.8;1302.7;1309.3 S;3.8

Oct;Comex Gold;1316.2;1309.3;1315.9 S;4.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.910;15.705;15.858 S;0.049

Dec;Comex Silver;15.990;15.820;15.948 S;0.065

Sep;Treasury Bond;;;;

Sep;Coffee;108.75;104.75;105.80 S;-4.10

Dec;Coffee;111.75;107.60;108.55 S;-4.10

Jul;Cotton;74.13;73.15;73.85 S;-0.28

Mar;Cotton;76.80;75.98;76.64 S;-0.23

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.4060;1.3413;1.3518 S;-0.0512

Aug;Heating Oil;1.8855;1.8280;1.8346 S;-0.0519

Jul;Natural Gas;2.983;2.888;2.911 S;-0.262

Aug;Crude Oil;53.91;51.62;52.29 S;-1.71

