Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.750;117.375;117.700 S;0.300

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.625;142.250;142.375 S;-0.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.950;145.375;145.825 S;0.125

Aug;Lean Hogs;63.200;61.950;62.225 S;-0.325

Oct;Lean Hogs;69.075;68.250;68.375 S;-0.150

Jul;Wheat;518^0;511^6;516^6 S;4^4

Sep;Wheat;523^6;517^4;522^4 S;4^0

Jul;KC Wheat;505^6;498^0;502^2 S;2^4

Sep;KC Wheat;515^0;507^6;512^0 S;2^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;572^2;567^0;568^2 P;3^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;575^6;570^4;571^4 P;3^6

Jul;Corn;381^4;377^4;381^2 S;4^0

Sep;Corn;390^0;386^2;389^6 S;3^4

Jul;Soybeans;924^0;917^2;921^0 S;1^0

Aug;Soybeans;937^6;931^2;935^0 S;1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.47;14.36;14.46 S;0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;14.66;14.57;14.64 S;0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;15.19;15.06;15.18 S;0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;15.58;15.50;15.57 S;0.09

Nov;BFP Milk;15.95;15.95;15.95 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.78;12.47;12.53 S;-0.16

Oct;Sugar;12.88;12.58;12.64 S;-0.15

Jun;B-Pound;1.3153;1.3085;1.3130 P;0.0019

Jun;J-Yen;0.92035;0.91450;0.91855 P;0.00155

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76250;0.75685;0.75520 P;0.00660

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15260;1.14510;1.14750 P;0.00475

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0100;1.0048;1.0096 P;-0.0004

Jun;US Dollar;95.690;95.125;95.516 P;-0.371

Aug;Comex Gold;1323.5;1313.5;1315.5 S;7.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1329.3;1320.0;1321.9 S;6.8

Sep;Comex Silver;16.130;15.925;16.021 S;0.182

Dec;Comex Silver;16.190;16.060;16.113 S;0.165

Sep;Coffee;106.45;105.20;105.30 S;-0.45

Dec;Coffee;109.20;108.00;108.10 S;-0.45

Aug;Crude Oil;55.17;53.39;53.60 P;0.96

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments