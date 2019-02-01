Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;116.425;115.825;116.150 S;0.200

Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.525;143.825;142.100 P;-0.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.525;143.825;144.000 S;-0.275

Aug;Lean Hogs;60.875;59.825;60.125 S;-0.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;67.975;67.125;67.650 S;0.225

Jul;Wheat;526^4;515^2;524^2 S;7^6

Sep;Wheat;530^2;520^4;528^2 S;6^4

Jul;KC Wheat;510^6;498^4;508^6 S;9^6

Sep;KC Wheat;519^2;508^2;517^2 S;8^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;577^4;568^6;575^4 S;5^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;581^2;572^6;579^2 S;5^2

Jul;Corn;380^6;376^4;378^2 S;1^6

Sep;Corn;389^0;385^0;387^0 S;1^6

Jul;Soybeans;931^2;917^0;917^6 S;2^4

Aug;Soybeans;945^0;931^0;931^4 S;2^2

Jul;BFP Milk;14.41;14.31;14.39 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;14.64;14.53;14.62 S;0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;15.15;15.09;15.14 S;0.10

Oct;BFP Milk;15.59;15.49;15.56 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;15.97;15.97;15.97 S;0.00

Jul;Sugar;12.77;12.57;12.60 S;-0.13

Oct;Sugar;12.85;12.64;12.65 S;-0.16

Jun;B-Pound;1.3143;1.3071;1.3112 S;-0.0030

Jun;J-Yen;0.92280;0.91565;0.91615 S;-0.00530

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76750;0.76290;0.76640 S;0.00245

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15305;1.14760;1.15015 S;0.00150

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0119;1.0077;1.0088 S;-0.0007

Jun;US Dollar;95.400;95.110;95.300 S;-0.009

Aug;Comex Gold;1328.2;1320.6;1322.1 S;-2.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1334.2;1327.2;1328.6 S;-1.9

Sep;Comex Silver;16.170;16.000;16.026 S;-0.141

Dec;Comex Silver;16.255;16.095;16.118 S;-0.152

Sep;Coffee;110.10;106.65;106.80 S;-2.20

Dec;Coffee;112.85;109.35;109.55 S;-2.20

Aug;Crude Oil;55.92;53.64;55.55 S;1.58

